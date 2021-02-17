Disha arrest: Kamal calls for debate on sedition laws

Chennai :

“Threatening the students fighting for public cause with sedition charge was a norm during the British imperial times. It is a shame that it still continues. There must be a public debate on this threatening law,” he tweeted. Earlier, 22-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested by police over a toolkit tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of the farmers’ protest.





Expressing shock over the arrest of Disha under serious charges, he said stifling the voice of alternative views in the name of sedition is nothing but an atrocity against the freedom of expression given by the democracy.





“Politics should not have a negative impact on students. It is fair to say that the impact of students is on politics. Our students must end this dictatorship with resilience,” he urged.