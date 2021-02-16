Tamil Nadu eyes at attracting 10 lakh crore investments in four years

Chennai :

The state government, on Tuesday, launched the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021 in which the state has set target of attracting investments to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore by 2025.





Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the policy in which the state government had set the target of achieving 15 percentage annual growth in manufacturing sector.





According to the policy, state government is well poised to achieve its target of achieving 14 percentage annual growth as envisioned in Tamil Nadu 2023 policy and now the target has been increased.





State government has also set the target of providing employment to 20 lakh youth in Tamil Nadu by 2025. State government is also planning to increase the contribution of manufacturing sector by 30 percentage of Gross State Value Added (GSVA) by 2030.

















Tamil Nadu government has also prioritised corridor-based development by setting its eye on three major corridors such as Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial corridor, Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor and the defence corridor.