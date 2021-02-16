Tamil Nadu interim budget to be presented on Feb 23

Chennai :

In a statement from Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, it was stated that the Budget session will be convened from February 23 and the budget will be presented on the same day at 11 am, at Kalaivanar Arangam.





As Tamil Nadu is set to face assembly elections this year, the incumbent state government will present interim budget and once the new government takes over complete budget will be presented.





Sources in Secretariat said that the session will likely be held for four days till February 26 and in the three days after budget, there will be debate on the budget.





Sources also said that budget is likely to have attractive announcements which was recently discussed in the state cabinet meeting.





The first session of the year commenced on February 2 with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and went on for four days. DMK and opposition parties completely boycotted the session.