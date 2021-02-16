455 fresh cases and six deaths reported in State in 24 hours

Chennai :

The number of new cases in Chennai stood at 143, while Coimbatore recorded 46. Among other districts, Chengalpattu recorded 39 new cases and Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram reported 21 and 20 respectively. On the other hand, Perambalur and Thiruvannamalai had no new cases.





At least six more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu (three each in private and government hospitals). The total number of deaths has reached 12,425.





A total of 477 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number to 8,28,918. Currently, there are 4,232 active cases. On Monday, 50,352 samples and 50,193 people were tested.