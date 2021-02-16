Biometric device, portal to rein in TN’s BC hostels

Chennai :

The Backward Classes Welfare Department move comes against the backdrop of complaints that certain hostels, apart from misusing funds including that for food, are allowing outsiders to stay there for want of a common attendance registering system.





At present, over 1,300 hostels are providing accommodation and food to over 85,000 students from Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Denotified Communities (DC), and Minorities Welfare (MW) studying in both schools and colleges in the State.





A senior official from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, seeking anonymity told DT Next that the installation and commissioning of a complete fingerprint-based biometric device with an integrated portal will be done for a total of 1,341 hostels across the State. “It will ensure that students who are not eligible to use the facility are accommodated on basis of outside recommendation,” he said adding “there will not be any proxy attendance.”





Alleging that in certain hostels food bills were claimed more than the inmates’ share, the proposed portal will provide full information on attendance as well as images from dining hall etc. “Every time a welfare scheme is initiated or meal is served, one will be able to collect it only after giving thumb impression on the Aadhaar-based biometric device,” he said adding the ration for each hostel fixed by government and menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner have to be uploaded on the portal.





The official said clarity on expenditure for daily procurement related to cooking, gas, stationery, and electricity bill should be entered by the warden daily on the expense portal. “The complete expense and consumption pattern can be mapped and new measures could be planned to reduce and control expenses,” he said adding “the portal will also deliver management information system report, hotels’ performance report, asset details report and other support documents.