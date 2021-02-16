AIADMK indulging in corruption as they know they won’t be voted back: Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

After receiving petitions from the public at Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Perambalur and Kunnam, the DMK president said that after the demise of Anna, Karunanidhi (Kalaignar) ably led the DMK for over 50 years. “Kalaignar ruled the state by promoting himself as a common man and introduced several welfare measures including quota for Adi Dravidar and Vanniyars. He was instrumental in establishing the backward classes welfare department in the State. But Edappadi K Palaniswami who has been claiming himself to be a farmer has been working against the interests of farmers and keen in collecting commission through government tenders,” Stalin said.





Charging that Edappadi has been floating tenders in a hurry and taking commission, the Leader of Opposition said that the CM knew that he would not come back to power. The state government has revised the norms last year granting powers to zonal engineers to approve tenders over Rs 1 crore and thus they have floated a tender for Rs 3,384 crore. “The ministers, including the CM and Deputy CM, have been committing irregularities courageously and we gave proof to the Governor and Edappadi Palaniswami sought a ban for the investigation by CBI sleuths through the apex court. But for the legal hurdle, Palaniswami would have been in the prison currently”, Stalin said.





He expressed confidence that the DMK would form government and people would be free from fear as the party was committed to improve the livelihood of the people and the state would witness rapid industrial development.





Earlier, Stalin addressing a meeting at Pudukkottai said that AIADMK has spoiled Tamil Nadu for the past 10 years. He said the AIADMK government had not fulfilled the poll promises of 2011 and 2016 and the Chief Minister is known for betraying the people.