Give priority to Tamils in NLC jobs: VCK

Chennai :

“The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should abandon nationwide recruitment process. A special legislation should be passed to give priority to Tamil Nadu people in NLC, who gave up their land for lignite mines,” said Thirumavalavan in a tweet.





According to Tamil parties, in the recently announced list of persons called for interview, out of total 1,582 persons, only two persons were from Tamil Nadu. Almost all the Tamil parties had condemned the recruitment drive of NLC and had demanded the Centre to cancel the recruitment process.





The parties claimed that large number of locals had given land for NLC for lignite mines and for expansion of NLC units in and around Neyveli with the promise that at least one person from each family who have donated land will be given a job in the NLC, but the promise was not fulfilled.





To condemn NLC for not fulfilling the promise, VCK staged a protest in front of establishment on Monday and urged the Centre to give priority to Tamils in NLC recruitment.