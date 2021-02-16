Will stay with DMK to stop BJP: MDMK

Coimbatore :

“The MDMK will continue in the alliance of DMK to face the polls to stop the Hindutva onslaught. This alliance is based on ideology,” he said, while addressing party men at a meeting in Coimbatore on Monday.





Pointing out that MDMK has always been in the forefront in fighting for the cause of the environment, Vaiko said that his party has spearheaded protests against methane and hydrocarbon extraction and the Sterlite.





“The party men did not expect to become MLA’s or councilors, but stay united due to principles and will continue to do so,” he added.





Pointing to mobilization of Rs 80.80 lakh donation in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, Vaiko said that MDMK is the only party dependent on donations from the public for expenses during Assembly polls.





“We have mobilized money even during such difficult times,” he added.