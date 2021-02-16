TNCC chief alleges scam in Chief Minister’s farm loan waiver

Chennai :

Alagiri told reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan that there are irregularities in the scheme, which seem to have been announced for the benefit of AIADMK persons. Alagiri had earlier questioned the practical feasibility of the loan waiver scheme in the debt-ridden state.





Claiming that he (Palaniswami) announced the scheme under Rule 110 in the Assembly after Opposition parties made it an issue, the TNCC chief said the AIADMK regime had disbursed large volumes of loans to their men and offered to waive them. “Real farm loan waiver should have been done in Delta districts. I sense there is some irregularity in the scheme,” he added.





Claiming that large scale cultivation happens in Delta districts, where only Rs 1,124 crore has been earmarked for waiver, the TNCC chief took exception to farm loan to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore being earmarked for waiver jointly in Erode and Salem districts and said, “Many agriculture cooperative societies are under the control of AIADMK. They have disbursed large amounts of loan in their jurisdiction and announced waiver of the same. I wonder if it’s a farm loan waiver or an AIADMK loan waiver.”





Rahul visit from Feb 27





Meanwhile, he added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would undertake a three-day tour of five southern districts from February 27.