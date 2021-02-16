MNM calls for applications online

Chennai :

In a statement, party founder Kamal Haasan said that his party has begun steps to select candidates for the 234 Assembly seats and 30 seats in Puducherry.





He said that his party has introduced technology to ease the filing of application through online mode. “For the first time, among the political parties in the country, we are going to make use of blockchain technology to receive the applications from aspiring candidates. Those who cannot apply online can purchase the physical application as well,” he said.





He said that his party would accept applications from the cadre and the public who wish to contest by paying a donation of Rs 25,000 per constituency for the party’s election expenditure. “An aspiring candidate can file application for multiple constituencies and also file on behalf of another qualified candidate as well,” he said.