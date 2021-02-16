EPS slams DMK, says party never fulfils promises

Coimbatore :

Participating in a mass marriage ceremony along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Coimbatore on Monday, the Chief Minister claimed that AIADMK is the only party, which has proven to fulfill all its election promises. “Whereas the promises made by DMK will fly off in the air. In 2006, DMK leader M Karunanidhi promised to give two acres of land to farmers, but it remains unfulfilled,” he added.





Marriages of 123 couples from different religions were solemnized as per their religious rituals at Perur Chettipalayam in view of the 73rd birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Also, 73 type of gift items were presented to the newly wed couples as ‘seervarisai.’





“This marriage ceremony for couples from Hindu, Muslim and Christian community is a witness that AIADMK is beyond caste and religion since MGR and Jayalalithaa period,” the Chief Minister claimed.





Pointing out to various welfare measures being introduced by the AIADMK government, the Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront in attracting new industrial investments.





“Also, the state has received several awards from the Centre for its achievements. The state also stands best in maintaining law and order, while Chennai and Coimbatore has been chosen as the safest city for women across India,” he added.





Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the ‘Kongu’ region is the fortress of AIADMK and welfare schemes of the government has benefitted every household in the state.





Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani said that Palaniswami will continue to be the Chief Minister even after polls. “The dream of DMK leader MK Stalin to become chief minister will never fructify. Until Karunanidhi was alive, Stalin was not announced as a leader. He also did not do anything during his tenure as the Local Administration Minister in the DMK rule,” he added.





‘Alliance may change, not ideology’





Later, while speaking at the Christian Democratic Front state conference, Chief Minister Palaniswami reiterated that the alliance may change during polls, but the ideology of the AIADMK will never change. He then sought to allay the fear of minorities over AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.