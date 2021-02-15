DMK invites applications for MLA ticket ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai :

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday announced that the applications would be issued for the two state Assembly polls for a week from February 17. The party has fixed Rs 25,000 as deposit for general constituencies, while persons applying for seats reserved for women and SC/STs would have to pay Rs 15,000 as deposit. The party has offered to return the deposit sum to applicants who had applied for seats allocated to allies. Receipt of applications could also lend some clarity on rumours about the candidature of star campaigners like Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is touted to be keen on contesting a seat in the state capital.





The DMK has invited applications even as speculation continues over the arrival of a few parties to the alliance from the rival AIADMK front. Coincidentally, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri announced this evening that they would issue applications to party workers after the three-day tour of the party leader Rahul Gandhi to southern Tamil Nadu from February 27.