Passengers stage protest at Chengalpattu bus terminus due to uninformed cancellation of bus service

Chennai :

Government buses that ply regularly from Chengalpattu New Bus Stand to Kanchipuram via Palu and Walajabad till 11 pm, were cancelled on Sunday night for unknown reasons. Many passengers, who were waiting for the bus at Chengalpattu New Bus Stand staged a protest as the buses did not arrive after 9 pm.





This resulted in a commotion as the crowd was huge and some female passengers were carrying infants. As a result, more than 100 people, including women, joined the protest in front of a transport workshop on Chengalpattu GST Road.





Chengalpattu city police rushed to the scene and held talks with the passengers and traffic officials. They were then sent to Kanchipuram by an alternative bus at around 1 AM.