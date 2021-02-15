One Arrested In Virudhunagar's Fire Incident, Toll Rises to 20

Virudhunagar :

Speaking to ANI on phone, Perumal said, "A case has been registered against six people so far and one person has been arrested in the matter,"





"We have set up five special teams for the investigation into the matter and for the search of the absconding accused.





Meanwhile, the death toll in the fire incident has mounted to 20.





A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Friday.





"More than a hundred employees work in Sakthivel owned factory. The plant is licensed to manufacture fancy crackers," said the district collector.





It took two hours for the fire department workers to douse the fire.





Nine people died on the spot in the firecracker accident. More than 30 injured were admitted to hospitals at Sattur, Kovilpatti, and Sivakasi.





An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved from the Prime Minister Office's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. Rs 50,000 have been approved for those who were critically injured in the incident.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire incident.