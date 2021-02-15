TN records 470 fresh cases and 6 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai added 140 of the new cases, while 45 were recorded in Coimbatore and 43 in Chengalpattu. Madurai and Tiruvallur reported 20 cases, while Ariyalur and Perambalur did not have any new cases on Sunday.





Six more deaths were notified in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Kanniyakumari reporting one each. With this, the toll due to COVID has gone up to 12,419.





After 479 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State on Sunday, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 8,28,441. This leaves 4,260 active cases as on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 53,483 samples and 53,323 persons tested in the 254 laboratories in Tamil Nadu.