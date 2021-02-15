MNM’s Feb 21 meet pushed to March 7

Chennai :

In a statement, MNM founder president Kamal Haasan said that his party had planned to hold the conference on February 21 and applied for police permission on February 6 itself. “Till now we have not got the permission for the state conference. We need adequate time to organise lakhs of cadre at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. With the police permission getting delayed, we have no other option but to postpone the conference to March 7,” he said.





The actor-turned-politician said that only the state conference would be postponed not the party’s fourth founding day anniversary celebrations. It would be held at a hall in Sairam Engineering College in West Mambalam on February 21.





On March 7, he said that the state conference would be held at Mannivakkam on Vandalur-Oragadam Road, he said, adding that on March 8, marking women’s day, an event titled “Penn Sakthi” would be held at SRM University.