Officials inspect the ruins of cracker unit near Sattur, toll climbs to 20

Madurai :

Earlier, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy along with Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives K Sundaresan, Sivakasi inspected the exploded cracker unit. The Commissioner while talking to reporters said victim compensation announced by state and Central governments would be given to the families of victims soon and Virudhunagar Collector R Kannan is taking steps to issue post mortem and heir certificates on Monday.





Phanindra Reddy also said that the upcoming Government Medical College at Virudhunagar would be equipped with facilities to treat burn victims and a demand for establishing a trauma care centre in the district has been forwarded to the government. To queries, he said the government has sought the Labour Department to ensure and uphold and strengthen the rights of labourers.





He further said that to protect workers and prevent them from such accidents, the Controller of Explosives was asked to provide required training to workers, supervisors, revenue officials and police personnel. Hence, amends were essentially required in the Explosives Act to provide such training and a request has been placed to the Centre for making amendments.





The need for periodical inspections in cracker units was stressed before authorities.





The District Revenue Officer has launched inspections to check whether green crackers are used and notices would be served before collecting samples, he said.





The Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives said samples of finished products were lifted from the cracker unit for testing to check any violation. The factory premises also had five labels of lessees.