Knitwear units for speedy execution of bond for duty free imports

Coimbatore :

“An amendment has been made in the procedure for import of certain items and thereby, the importing units have to execute a bond with Customs for import without payment of duty. But, even 10 days after the budget, the Customs Department has not given any clarification on how to execute the bond. The units are still paying Customs Duty and hence the government should reconsider the amendment and restore status quo,” said Raja M Shanmugham, president of Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA).





Items like tags, labels, sticker, belt, button or hanger, printed bags, buttons, zip fasteners, including zippers in roll, sliders, eyelets, rivets, laces, badges, stones, velcro tape, beads for embroidery and studs were imported by garment manufacturing units. The exporters association has requested the Centre to reconsider the amendment made in the Budget and permit import of these accessories without payment of Customs duty.





The exporters association has made representations also on a host of issues to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari.