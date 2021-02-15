Rahul to commence Cong campaign in Pondy on Feb 17

Puducherry :

The Union Territory, along with Tamil Nadu, will go to Assembly polls in the next few months. PCC president AV Subramanian said in a release on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi would address the public meeting at the AFT Mills ground opposite the court complex here.





The Congress now heads the government here with support of DMK from outside. The party was returned to the House from 15 segments in the polls held in 2016. It however suffered a setback in the wake of resignation of A Namassivayam from the post of PWD Minister and also as MLA on January 25.





Another Congress legislator E Theeppainthan also quit the post of MLA the same day, reducing the strength of the Congress in the 30 member House to 12, including the Speaker. They shifted their allegiance to the BJP.