TNCC lists 17 leaders as party spokespersons

Chennai :

The announcement issued in the name of party state president KS Alagiri also advised the media to avoid inviting/eliciting views of leaders other than those mentioned in the list.





A state party senior confirmed that the list was finalised by the AICC during the recent revamp and said the party state unit has also decided to lift the embargo and participate in events attended by BJP leaders. The state Congress unit had earlier announced that it would boycott shows in which the state BJP leaders participate owing to a bias which gave an alleged unfair advantage to the saffron party. The boycott decision has been withdrawn now, thanks to the intervention of a member of the DMK media wing who was learnt to have brokered peace between the media and the national party. A Congress source unwilling to be quoted said the revised list comprising newcomers like former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil was released to give space to strong advocates of the party and its leadership.