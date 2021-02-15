Tamils will not fall for PM’s ‘magical trap,’ says Alagiri

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Sunday said the people of Tamil Nadu would not fall for the “magical trap” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chennai: Referring to the PM’s speech citing Tamil poets Avvaiyyar and Bharathiyar, Alagiri said the PM is day dreaming that he could quote the poems to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu, which is the only state where the BJP is unable to gain a foothold. Leaders of AIADMK are ensnared in the ‘magical trap’ set by the PM, who has taken so many actions against Tamils, owing to their liabilities, but the self-respect loving Tamils would not fall for it, Alagiri remarked.
