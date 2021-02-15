CM lays foundation stone for 57 PWD projects, opens new buildings

Chennai :

Among the total 57 projects, the project to lay new canals and to supply water to drier areas in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at an estimated cost of Rs 320.58 crore is one of the key projects. The new canals will be laid and excess water from nearby lakes will be drawn to the canal.





As far as supplying water to drier parts is concerned, a new canal will be established by drawing excess flood water from Thenpennai river in Krishnagiri district. Other projects include constructing check dams, infrastructure to increase ground water, canal repair works and so on.





The Chief Minister also inaugurated 10 bridges, a foot over bridge and a bypass road, constructed at the total cost of Rs 110.04 crore. All the projects were attached to state highways department.





The Chief Minister further inaugurated a new Panchayat union primary school in Pappathikadu village in Edappadi constituency and also inaugurated an upgraded higher secondary school in Moolakadu village, also in Edappadi constituency.