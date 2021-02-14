PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu once again

Chennai :

Modi is set to visit Tamil Nadu for the second time within second week. On his visit today on Sunday, he has inaugurated projects worth Rs 4.4 crores for the state. Indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) was handed over to the army by Modi, he called Tamil Nadu a "Tank hub" of India.









In addition to Modi's second visit, senior BJP leaders like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too would visit Tamil Nadu. Sitharam is expected to arrive on February 19 and Singh would visit Salem on February 22.









Though Modi's visit today comes ahead of elections it was largely apolitical, his second visit may focus on election strategy as well. The alliance as it stands now, is going to be AIADMK-BJP versus DMK-Congress. The political stage is about to get exciting in a few more weeks.