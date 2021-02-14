Monkeys steal sleeping twins from Thanjavur home, drop one in pond to death, other rescued

Thiruchirapalli :

Bhuvaneshwari (26), wife of Raja (29), who is a painter, gave birth to the twins last week. On Saturday around 1.30 pm, the mother had to go to the bathroom while her kids were asleep in the living room of the tiled roofed house. She suddenly heard a rattling sound of utensils from the house and rushed inside to find both the girls missing and raised the alarm.





When she came out of the house screaming, she heard the mewling of the baby from the roof. She looked up and was shocked to see a monkey holding ion of the babies. By now neighbours and relatives had gathered and managed to chase away the monkey which had placed the baby on the roof before fleeing.





Apart from a mild leg injury, the child was fine. However, while searching for the other child, residents found her lying dead in the pond behind the house and they realised one of the monkeys had dropped the baby in the pond before escaping. The body was sent to Thanjavur Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital.





“There are 20 monkeys prowling the area for more than a year but they would usually steal eatables and other stuff. We have complained to the Forest Department as well as civic officials but in vain. Now, look what has happened,” said Amarnath, one the residents.





Civic officials have launched an operation to catch the monkeys with the support of Forest staff.