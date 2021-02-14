TN govt should ensure the safety of fireworks unit workers: Kamal Haasan

Chennai :





அன்றாடம் செத்துப் பிழைக்கும் தொழிலாகத்தான் பட்டாசுத் தொழிலாளர்களின் வாழ்வு இருந்தது. இப்போதோ 19 பேர் உயிரிழந்திருக்கிறார்கள். பலரும் மருத்துவமனைகளில் உயிருக்குப் போராடிக்கொண்டிருக்கிறார்கள். தொழிலாளர்களின் பாதுகாப்பை நாம் எப்போது உறுதி செய்யப்போகிறோம்?! (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 13, 2021

On Friday, 19 workers were killed and over 30 injured in an accident at a fireworks unit near Sattur. In a tweet, Haasan said that the life of a fireworks unit worker was a daily life-and-death struggle. “Now 19 people have been killed and many are fighting for their lives in the hospital. When are we going to ensure safety of workers?” he wrote. He added that that mourning of the dead should not be subdued by noise of election campaign and immediate action should be taken. Following the accident, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Rs three lakh relief each to the kin of the dead and Rs one lakh each to those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured.