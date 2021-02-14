Three faint after COVID vax jab in Thanjavur, but recover soon

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, a vaccination programme is underway in Thanjavur Medical College for the 29th consecutive day on Saturday. It is said, at around 7.30 am, as many as 25 front line workers were administered vaccines.





It is said, among the staff, the health staff Santhi (48), Vimala Mary (53) and medical staff Manoharan (54) were also administered the vaccine.





After three hours of vaccination, it is said, the three reportedly fainted and soon they were inspected by the medical team and were given first aid.





Their colleagues charged that the staff were asked to take the vaccine compulsorily without inspecting their health conditions and thus, the three fainted, they said.





Meanwhile, the dean Dr S Marudu Durai told the media persons that so far 10,122 persons had undergone vaccination for the past 28 days in the Medical College premises and as many as 2908 persons took vaccination at Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital and so far no such complaint has been received.





The dean said that Saturday, the second dosage started and the health staff who had taken the first shot underwent the second shot and the three were among them.





He said that a medical team inspected the three and found that they had blood pressure and sugar complaints and this had led them to swoon and they are normal now, he clarified.





He refused that there was no connection with their fainting and the vaccination.





“The vaccination has been administered as per the norms and no one has been forced to take the vaccine”, said the dean and urged the people not to believe rumours.