Palaniswami inaugurates farm loan waiver scheme

Chennai :

The state secretariat which is usually dull during a weekend was found hyperactive till evening as Palaniswami inaugurated several government schemes including the seventh phase excavation of Keezhadi monumental site at a cost of Rs 8.58 crore. The excavation of a long pending demand from Tamil scholars and historians will cover villages of Keezhadi, Agharam, Konthagai and Manalur.





EPS also launched the distribution of free patta scheme for the downtrodden who are residing in non-controversial government poromboke land and also inaugurated the Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System to address public grievances.





A press release from the secretariat said that CM rolled out the Rs 12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme by giving away certificates to nine farmers. The scheme will benefit 16 lakh farmers and the waiver will help them to cultivate the land without any financial hurdle.





The CM also opened the new buildings constructed by the police housing department at a cost of Rs 100 cores under which 681 tenements have been constructed for the police personnel. The CM also inaugurated the Nolambur registration department constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crores.





The new registrar complex will cover the four revenue areas and the help the public to avail hassle-free service covering Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Virugambakkam and Villivakkam localities.





EPS also inaugurated the newly constructed tourist guest houses in Hogenekkal and Kanyakumari constructed at a cost of Rs 2.18 crores and three fire service stations. Agriculture Minister KP Anbalagan, commercial tax minister KC Veeramani, revenue minister RB Udayakumar, chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan participated in the events at the state secretariat, the release said.