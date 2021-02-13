TN logs 477 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai :

With 482 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the active cases dipped to 4,275 and in total, 8,27,962 people have recovered from the infection, a health department bulletin said.





The fresh cases include 149 from here and the rest was scattered across other regions of Tamil Nadu. The 8.44 lakh plus tally covers 2,33,194 from Chennai.





Barring a 80-year old man, the other four deceased had co-morbidities and the death toll of 12,413 includes the state capital's 4,122.





As many as 54,034 samples were tested and cumulatively 1,67,09,185 specimens have been examined in 254 COVID labs of the state.