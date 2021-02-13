TN CM launches '1100' helpline for redressal of people's grievances

Chennai :

Under the plan, people may also use a dedicated portal (CMHelpline.tnega.org) and alternatively, they may send complaints through e-mail at cmhelpline@tn.gov.in or download a mobile app 'CMHelpline Citizen' on their smart phones and lodge their plaints.





For those seeking job opportunities, using these services, placements would be facilitated following skill development training, an official release here said.





The initiative facilitates registration of complaints -related to several departments- and its expeditious

redressal.





Complainants should furnish either Aadhar or Family card number to avail assistance, the government said in an official release, adding, they shall get a message on their phones on the status of their complaints.





The Chief Minister launched the "Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System" at the secretariat. Revene Minister R B Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and top officials participated.





The 'Chief Minister's Helpline Call Centre,' set up at Sozhinganallur here would receive calls and register complaints. The facility would function from 7 am to 10 pm.





The Centre is established at an estimated cost of Rs 12.78 crore (with 100 seats), a part of the initiative's first phase of implementation.





Soon, people would also be able to register complaints by using social media as well.





In its ongoing campaign for Assembly polls likely in April, the DMK has been receiving petitions from people and party chief Stalin recently promised to address grievances "within 100 days of assuming power."





Palaniswami had announced the helpline scheme in September last year. Recently, he accused the DMK of not fulfilling any of its poll promises and mocked the main opposition party for collecting petitions from people and placing them in a box "in the age of science."