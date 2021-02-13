2nd dose of vaccine administered in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

After starting a nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, those who received the jab then are now ready to get their booster shot. Medical experts opine that those who received the first shot can receive their second shot anywhere between four to six weeks from the first shot.





Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are now in use.





In comparison with the neighbouring states, Tamil Nadu has recorded the lowest number of vaccinations. Some reports state that 15% of the first vaccine consignment have been unused.





Yet, 2,27,340 people in the Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with Covishield administered to 2,23,302 and Covaxin to 4,038. All those who received the first shot received a reminder message to get the second jab from the health authorities. 615 vaccinations sites have been arranged for the second dose.





Status in capital city Chennai is that 33,000 people have received their first vaccine shot. The city has been vaccinating approximately 4,000 people per day, which is planned to be increased to 10,000 per day.









The Corporation has extended the grace period for frontline healthcare and sanitation workers to receive the vaccine by one week, as they look to expedite the drive to general public and want to avoid crowding. In failure, they would receive the vaccine only after the public receives.





Tamil Nadu has been witnessing steady drop on daily positive cases as it has been recording under 1,000 positive cases for a few months and also the recoveries have been outnumbering the positive cases.