Tamil Nadu records 483 new cases and 6 deaths

Chennai reported 142 new cases, while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded 45 each. Meanwhile, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, and Tirupattur did not report any cases Friday.





At least six more deaths were reported and the total stands at 12,408. A total of 486 more people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total number to 8,27,480. There are a total of 4,285 active cases in the State currently.





On Friday, 15,846 more people were vaccinated at 615 sites across the State.





These numbers included 10,210 healthcare workers, 3,137 frontline workers and 2,509 police personnel. So far, 2,27,340 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.