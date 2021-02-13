Pernambut residents miffed with shoddy poll work

Vellore :

They sought the personal intervention of the Collector to remedy this. The lack of response from the officials and the apathy of staff in enrolling new voters have further irked them.





Pernambut Consumers’ Welfare and Protection Association president T Basheeruddin, told DT Next “when I met the election tahsildar in person on February 3, he did not respond properly.”





“Following a request, election officials agreed to change names of polling booths, 145, 146, 147 and 148, but no action has been taken so far. ,” he alleged.





Adding to the woes of residents was the e-seva centre in the taluk office that does not function and when voters approach the centre in the municipal office, the woman manning the facility sends them back to get the signature of the tahsildar. “As the tahsildar is rarely found in his seat people are forced to make umpteen trips just to get one signature,” Basheeruddin added.





Reiterating this, Vellore Rural Congress Committee president G Suresh Kumar said, “I have personally complained to ELCOT district officials about the attitude of the municipal e-seva office woman personnel, who openly abuses visitors and allegedly indulges in malpractice. ELCOT officials have till date refused to act on our complaints.”





“When a former councillor complained to vigilance officials they called up ELCOT officials and asked them to change the person in charge. But the woman staff is still manning the centre,” said former councillor Meeranji Saleem. This has resulted in new voters being unable to enrol their names, he added.