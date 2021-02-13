Free NEET coaching to continue online: Minister

Coimbatore :

“The state has no trainers to coach students to take up competitive exams conducted by the Centre. Hence, NEET coaching will continue online, although schools have reopened,” he told reporters after distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at Kullampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam in Erode.





To a query on converting 1,200 government schools that have less student enrollment ratio into libraries, the Minister said that the government has not issued any orders in this regard.





The Minister also said that no decision has been taken on conducting a practical exam for Class 12 students and it will be decided after discussions with the Chief Minister. He also said that assessments test for students studying in Classes 10 and 12 are being conducted in all schools.