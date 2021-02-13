Karur pump owner’s free petrol for Tirukkural couplets a big hit

Thiruchirapalli :

K Senguttuvan, chairman of Valluvar Group of Institutions and Managing Director of Valluvar Group of Companies implemented his novel idea of giving free petrol for reciting couplets from Tiruvalluvar Day on January 15 at his petrol pump named after Valluvar at Malaikovilur near Aravakurichi in Karur district.





His idea was to motivate people, especially the children to learn and understand Tirukkural and its rich philosophy and he had asked the students from Classes 1 to 12 to accompany their parents and recite 20 couplets to get one litre of petrol for free. “A student can attempt for any number of times, but they should recite different set of couplets each time. The response was great among the parents as well as the students and I am happy to distribute any quantity of petrol for this cause and I don’t mind about its price, that is Rs 90 per litre,” Senguttuvan stressed.





Till Friday morning, around 150 students were present to recite the couplets and received petrol for their parents. “I love Tirukkural a lot and have been learning it since a very young age. When my father told me about the offer, I was interested and came here to recite 20 couplets and got my father one litre of petrol for free and I will try another set of couplets within a few days,” said K Anand, a Class 7 student.





Meanwhile, Senguttuvan who was elated over the response among the children said that the offer will go on till April 30 and he had deputed a staff dedicatedly for the purpose at the fuel station.