History-sheeter found dead with cuts on head

According to sources, the body of N Arul (34), a history-sheeter of Mela Pattamangalam, was found at a stable, owned by a man identified as Kumar, near a railway line in Mayiladuthurai around 4.30 am on Friday. On information, a patrol team reached the spot and recovered the body, which had multiple cuts on the head, and sent it for post mortem to the Mayiladuthurai GH





Subsequently, the Mayiladuthurai SP N Shreenatha and DSP Annadurai reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. They also questioned other history-sheeters in the region during which it came to light that Arul had killed N Napoleon from his village in 2013 over personal enmity and a case in connection with that murder was going on in the court. Police suspect that Arul could have been killed to avenge the murder of Napoleon.





Police said that Arul who was in the habit of staying outside the village used to visit the stable of his friend Kumar. His enemies might have got information about Arul’s visit to the stablel and murdered him.





Police have registered a case and are searching for Napoleon’s brothers who have gone into hiding soon after the murder.