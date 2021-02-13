Up to AIADMK to talk of alliance now with us, says Premalatha

Chennai :

“I have asked the AIADMK on several occasions for alliance negotiations and now you (media) should ask the ruling party, who is the leader of the alliance, about this. We respect alliance ethics and our decision on electoral tie-up will be taken at the general body and executive council meetings,” Premalatha, told reporters after the flag day function at the party headquarters in Chennai on Friday.





The DMDK treasurer many a times urged the AIADMK to hold alliance talks and even at one stage warned that there was limit for their patience. Even after this there has been no movement from the side of the AIADMK. Meanwhile, there were reports that Premalatha, who was disappointed with the AIADMK’s silence, had decided to meet VK Sasikala, the long-time aide of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.





However, Premalatha rejected it as a rumour and clarified that she had no plan to meet Sasikala. When asked about the mindset of her party cadre about the election and how prepared was the DMDK, she replied that they had already formed booth committees in all the 234 constituencies and was gearing up for the elections. DMDK workers were ready for any option whether to face the polls in alliance or to fight it alone, she added.





When asked whether the DMDK has any plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai on Sunday, Premalatha replied that so far she has not been called for a meeting with the Prime Minister. She also said that Modi’s programmes have been scheduled for less than three hours and wondered whether he would have time to discuss political or election related issues.





When asked whether she would contest in the elections, the DMDK treasurer replied that if party cadre and DMDK founder Vijayakant want me to fight polls, I might contest. When asked about the constituency of her choice, Premalatha replied that those things could be decided only after the completion of alliance talks and identification of seats for her party.