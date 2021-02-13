Nod for 31 works in Cauvery sub-basin

Chennai :

The sanction has been given by a government order dated February 8. The 31 packages are part of 33 packages planned to be carried out in the Cauvery sub-basin. The state government has already accorded administrative sanction for 2 packages at a cost of Rs 224.80 crore.





The Tamil Nadu Water Resource Conservation and River Restoration Corporation Limited was permitted to seek financial assistance of Rs 3,384 crore from NABARD, the Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) line of credit.





The GO states that the bed of the Cauvery River upper portion is very much silted up and thick vegetation are affecting the free flow. “The structures in the upper reaches of the Cauvery are heavily damaged, which are intended to divert water for irrigation for the entire Delta, including Puducherrry.”





The order also directs the department to complete the works on war footing, citing there is a chance of opening the Mettur Dam on June 13 for Kuruvai crops and water release from Grand Anaikut on June 16.





The work will cover Tiruvaiyar, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Tiruvidaimaruthur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkali, Tharangambadi, Valangaiman, Kudavasal, Nannilam and Kuthalam.