Worker dies at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance construction site in Sriperumbudur

Chennai :

Two site engineers Vedagiri (26) and Ayyanar (39) got trapped in the debris of a construction site in Sriperumbudur's Salamangalam as the makeshift lift collapsed. The accident happened at a Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance project site.





After they both were rescued, they were rushed to Chromepet government hospital. While Vedagiri was declared dead at the hospital, Ayyanar escaped with minor injuries.





Somamangalam police have filed a complaint and the investigations are underway.