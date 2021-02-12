Women stage protest against dilapidated condition of roads in Chengalpattu’s Nallampakkam

Chennai :

Since the forest department denied permission to build the Nallambakkam Oorapakkam road, it has not been laid for 21 years. As a result, locals from more than 18 surrounding villages have no proper way to commute.





Hence, the people from Nallambakkam and Keerappakkam panchayats condemned the forest department and engaged in a road blockade.





Upon receiving the information, the Talampoor police rushed to the scene and after further negotiation, they dispersed the crowd.