State to take legal action against DMK president MK Stalin

Chennai :

MK Stalin alleged during a recent Gram Sabha meeting in Royapuram, that the Fisheries Minister Jayakumar has misused about Rs 30 crore from the fund allocated to provide walkie-talkies to the fishermen as a safety measure. State government, in the GO, said that the allegation was baseless and was intended to harm the reputation of Jayakumar.





It was also stated that the speech of Stalin contains imputations which are defamatory against Jayakumar and the defamatory speech is not only devoid of truth and good faith but it has been intentionally made against the interest of public good. As a result, state government has decided to take action against Stalin under section 499 of Indian Penal Code and punishable under section 500 of IPC.





Governor Banwarilal Purohit had accorded sanction to the city public prosecutor, Chennai, for making a complaint under sub-section (2) of section 199 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.