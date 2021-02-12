TN records 481 fresh cases, crosses 2 lakh vaccinations

Chennai :

As many as 14,370 persons received the vaccine on Thursday, bringing the total number to 211,484. Of the daily total, 9,345 were healthcare workers, 2,583 were frontline workers and 2,442 were police personnel. While 9,205 health workers, 2,582 frontline workers and 2,403 police personnel opted for Covishield, 140, 1 and 39 respectively opted for Covaxin.





Of the fresh cases, two were imported from other states and three from Saudi Arabia. Chennai saw 146 fresh cases. There are currently 1,572 active cases in the city and 4,294 in TN. Total number of cases in the State so far stands at 8,43,690. In the districts, Coimbatore had 47 fresh cases, while Chengalpattu had 33. Tiruvarur had 29, followed by 20 in Thanjavur and 19 in Erode.