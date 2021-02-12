Opening of Classes 1 to 8 not possible now: Minister

Coimbatore :

“So far, no decision has been taken on reopening for Classes 1 to 8. However, it would be discussed with the Chief Minister to take a final call,” he told reporters after laying the foundation for road and water projects worth Rs 2 crore in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency in Erode district on Thursday.





The Minister said that about 98.5 per cent of students from Classes 9 to 12 are coming to school. “Not all students have to attend class as attendance is not compulsory and only those interested are coming after taking parent’s consent,” he said.





Public exam schedule to be based on poll dates





The Minister also said that the public exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 would be announced based on the conduct of elections.





“The Chief Election Commissioner is holding a review meet in Chennai to decide on elections. Based on its outcome, the date for the public exam would be decided,” he said.





Pointing out that laptops would not be given to students studying in Classes 9 and 10, the Minister however said that tabs would be given to students studying in Classes 6 to 8 with the assistance of the Central government.





On the proposal to conduct NEET twice this year, the Minister said that the state government is yet to get any confirmation through a letter on the issue. Regarding the continuing protest by part time special teachers demanding permanent jobs, Sengottaiyan said that they work only three and half days in a week and draw a salary of Rs 10,000 per month.