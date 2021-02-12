Cabinet meet on Saturday to discuss interim budget

Coimbatore :

“Primary subject to be discussed at the meet will be the interim budget. As the AIADK government is going to present its final interim budget of the present term, many attractive announcements can be expected. So elements for the new schemes may figure in the discussion,” said sources at the Secretariat.





The first Assembly session of this year commenced on February 2 and ended on February 5. The state government has decided to present interim budget on February 22 following which the debate on interim budget will go on for four days that is till February 26.





“Industries will be one of the important departments as there might be key announcements for the sector during the budget to showcase the development of the state. Permissions for many industries and new MoUs will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting,” sources said. Sources also said that the Election Commission (EC) had sought Rs 600 crore for conducting state Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and the Cabinet is expected to give approval for the amount sought by the EC. Another key area of discussion will be the visit of Prime Minister. “As the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in a programme and inaugurate a host of government projets and schemes on Sunday, the Cabinet will discuss the arrangments for Modi’s events. Electoral issues will also be discussed with Prime Minister on the sidelines of the function and those are also expect to figure in the meeting,” sources added.



