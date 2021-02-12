Kamal made ‘permanent president’ of MNM

Chennai :

Kamal has invested his talent, profession, wealth and fame for the welfare of the Tamil people, the party’s General Convention, which met under him here, said.





“Kamal Haasan will function as MNM’s permanent president from today onwards, acceding to the request of the GC members,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said. The meeting held in Chennai on Thursday also appreciated the efforts taken by Kamal and other functionaries for securing ‘torch light’ symbol for the party.





The first general body meeting of Makkal Needhi Maiam also had taken a stand against the Chennai - Salem 8-lane expressway and encroachments on the elephant corridors.





Apart from the eight-lane expressway, the MNM general body has taken a stand against the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit in the state. One of the resolutions says that the MNM would vehemently oppose such impositions in the state. The party also urged the government for proper investigation in the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and condemned the state and central government for failing to protect fishermen.





Reiterating its election manifesto, the general body also urged the state and Central governments to provide government salaries to homemakers.