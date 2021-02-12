End DMK’s dynastic politics, appeals EPS

Coimbatore :

Touring various parts of Tirupur as part of his whirlwind campaign, the Chief Minister said that Stalin has been enacting a drama to grab power for his family members.





Addressing members of Muslim community in a Jamaat meeting, Palaniswami sought to assure that Muslims need not fear because of its alliance. Without naming BJP, the Chief Minister said that alliance and principles are different. “The alliance may change, but principles of a party will not change. Just because we are in an alliance, Muslims need not feel fearful as AIADMK does not do politics on religion,” he said.





On the assurance by DMK to solve issues within 100 days, the Chief Minister attacked Stalin for failing to do anything when the DMK was in power for several years.





“Even to implement a water project it may take up to a year as it involves developing a blueprint, issuing tenders and preparing estimate. DMK would neither come to power nor Stalin is going to break the ‘petition box’,” he added.





Referring to claims by Stalin that he would become chief minister in three months; Palaniswami asked how he could become chief minister if people don’t vote for his party. “The post of Chief Minister is not something sold in a shop,” he quipped.





On Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts release, the Chief Minister said, “Only the AIADMK passed a resolution for their release and sent it to the Governor. If the DMK had done this then, they wouldn’t have spent 21 years in prison now. The DMK has no locus-standi to blame AIADMK on this issue.”