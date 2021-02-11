TN Elections 2021: CEC Sunil Arora assures to check voter bribery

Chennai :

The team comprises of CEC Arora, Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Secretary General Umesh Sinha, Director Pankaj Srivastava, Assistant Director General Sheyphali B. Sharan, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Director Pankaj Srivastava and ECI Secretary Malay Mallick.





The team had met Chief Election Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, District Election Officials, Police nodal officer, Police Superintendents and recognised political parties.





Briefing the scribes on the developments thus far, the CEC said the elections would be over by May 24 --- end of the current tenure. He has divulged requests of political parties, to finish the election in one day , doing away with the idea of postal ballots for elderly and supervisors of different regions in order to prevent bias.





The voting booths will be increased by 25,000, making up to a total of 93,000. Also the voting time is said to be increased by an hour. Sunil Arora said focus would be on encouraging female voters and first-time voters to cast their votes.





Speaking of the pre-emptive measures against the cash-for-votes practice in Tamil Nadu, Arora said more number of observers will be sent along with Special Expenditure Observers (SEO) and the official website will be updated with preventive measures to be undertaken.





Bypolls for the vacant Kanyakumari parliamentary seat too will coincide the state election.





Sunil Arora and team has finished their Tamil Nadu visit and is set to visit Puducherry on February 12, to Kerala on 13th and 14th.