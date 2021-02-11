Erode medical college students seek rational fee restructuring

Chennai :

The IRT Perundurai Medical College was renamed as Erode Government Medical College in 2019. However, even after two years, the fee of undergraduate students remains the same. The total annual fee of the undergraduate students of the medical college is about Rs 4.99 lakh, including a tuition fee of Rs 3.85 lakh.





“We have been requesting the government to issue an order regarding the course fee. But it has not been done till now. We have met the officials from the State Health Department in Chennai and urged them to take action on our demands,” said K Gowsikan, member of joint action committee of the Erode Government Medical College and Hospital.





About 30 per cent of the State quota seats at the college is considered as ‘founder’s quota’. After the restructuring of fee, students requested that the founder’s quota seat be protected.





“The Cuddalore Government Medical College was also undertaken by the State Health Department. In spite of this, the demands of the Erode College have not been met. No promise has been forthcoming from the authorities in spite of our protests,” said Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary, Doctor’s Association for Social Equality.





When contacted, the officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said the students had communicated their demands and a decision would be taken soon.





“We will look into the demands of the students and recommend the same to the government. It should be done within a couple of weeks,” said Dr Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education.