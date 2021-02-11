BJP’s Kalyanaraman booked by CCB for hate speech in 2020

Chennai :

The action has been taken on the day when his bail petition was rejected by a court in Coimbatore regarding his latest objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed.





Coimbatore police had arrested Kalayanaraman in Chennai on February 1, a day after his speech in Mettupalayam created communal tension in the locality. While several Islamic organisations condemned his speech for spreading hatred between two faiths, one Mohammed Ghosh submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate seeking action against Kalyanaraman in connection with his similar speeches in the city last year.





The complaint was forwarded to the CCB and a case has been registered against under four different sections.





Courting arrest for controversial speeches is not new to Kalyanaraman and he has already been arrested by the city police in 2019 for his remarks against Islam in a Facebook post. He was arrested in Chennai airport when he returned from Hyderabad.