Ryots irked, PWD in dark as ‘miscreants’ open Visvakudi dam

Thiruchirapalli :

The Viswakudi dam has been beneficial for the irrigation of several thousands of acres of paddy at Annamangalam and Thondamanthurai in Veppanthattai taluk in the district and the farmers used to get water from the dam upon requests.





Meanwhile, late on Tuesday, someone had released water from the dam without any intimation and the water released entered the paddy fields in the nearby areas and several acres of crops like paddy, turmeric and other horticulture crops were washed away due to the heavy flow.





Shocked by the untimely release without any prior intimation, farmers approached the PWD officials about it. However, the PWD officials too were surprised by the untimely release of water from the dam.





Subsequently, the irked farmers assembled at the main road in Perambalur-Annamangalam section and blocked traffic. They demanded the PWD officials to identify the person who had opened the dam and initiate proper action. They also demanded compensation for the crops washed away by the water.





On information, Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD) Prabakaran held talks with the agitating farmers. He later said that a daily wage worker from the department had released water without getting a nod from the officials. Prabakaran said that he had terminated the particular person and lodged a police complaint against the person. Subsequently, the farmers dispersed from the spot.