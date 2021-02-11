Velumani’s call for unity mistaken: Jayakumar

Chennai :

“AIADMK is a party with 1.5 crore cadre and there might be minor differences within the party. Velumani asked the AIADMK cadre to remain united to fight the battle against DMK which is the common enemy of all AIADMK cadre,” said Jayakumar, while addressing reporters in Chennai.





Velumani, while addressing the party cadre in a meeting in Tirupur, said that there could be differences among brothers but they should stay united to put up a though fight in the upcoming Assembly elections against DMK.





When asked about AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala inviting merger of AIADMK-AMMK, Jayakumar replied that both Sasikala and Dhinakaran called DMK to unite with them and not AIADMK. Asked if PM Narendra Modi was planning for an AIADMK-AMMK merger during his visit on February 14, Jayakumar replied that they were only speculations.





On Sasikala intending to meet CM, Jayakumar said that in his lifetime he will not meet Sasikala.